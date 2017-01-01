Portland Radio
Stations
KATU (Television)Portland, OR
88.3 | KBVM - Mater Dei Radio (Catholic Talk)Fathers of Mercy Hour
89.1 | KMHD (Jazz)Jazz Summit
89.1 HD2 | KMHD2 (College Radio)Portland, OR
89.5 | Family Radio West Coast (Christian Talk)Jonathan and Ilona Welch - Name I Highly Treasure, A
89.9 | All Classical Portland (Classical)Edward Elgar - Allegro from Cello Concerto, Op. 85
89.9 HD2 | KZME (Local Music)Music Where You Live
90.3 | Freeform Portland (Community)Freeform is Fun!
90.3 | KSLC (College Radio)Student powerd radio
90.7 | KBOO Community Radio (Eclectic)Community Radio
91.1 | XRAY.fm (Talk)Radio is Yours
91.5 | OPB (National News)A Prairie Home Companion: News from Lake Wobegon
91.5 HD2 | opbmusic (Eclectic)Deep Sea Diver - Body On The Tracks
92.3 | KGON (Classic Rock)KGON Programming
93.1 | El Rey (Mexican)Banda Ms - Tengo Que Colgar
93.5 | Answers Radio (Christian Talk)Portland, OR
93.9 | KPDQ-FM (Christian Talk)Leading the Way Weekend
94.7 | 94/7 Alternative Portland (AAA)It's Different Here.
94.7 HD2 | 94/7 too (Local Music)94/7 too, NW Bands Only
95.5 | Live 95.5 (Top 40/Pop)Machine Gun Kelly ft/ Camila Cabello - Bad Things
95.9 | Radio Nueva Vida (Christian Spanish)Majestad
95.9 | Radio Movimiento (Community)La voz del pueblo
96.1 | Mixx 96.1 KXXO (Adult Contemporary)The South Sound's Music Mix(x) & more ...
96.3 | WE 96.3 (Hip Hop)Portland's Real Hip Hop Station
97.1 | Charlie FM (Variety)We Play Everything
97.5 | NWPR News (National News)On the Media
97.9 | K-LOVE (Christian Contemporary)Ryan Stevenson - Eye of the Storm
98.7 | The Bull (Country)Portland's #1 For New Country
99.1 | Portland Radio Project (Indie)Smart, Friendly, Local.
99.5 | 99.5 The Wolf (Country)Mike West
100.3 | Z100 (Top 40/Pop)Portland's Hit Music Station
100.3 HD2 | Radio 102.3 (Alternative Rock)Alternative Radio For Portland
101.1 | KXL-FM (Talk)Real Talk
101.9 | KINK (AAA)Red Hot Chili Peppers - Go Robot
102.5 | KAWZ (Christian Talk)Where God's Word is Heard
102.7 | Kiev Radio USA (Christian Contemporary)Единственная Славянское ФМ Радио в Западней США
103.3 | K103 (Adult Contemporary)Portland's Soft Rock
103.3 HD2 | Smooth Jazz (Smooth Jazz)Norman Brown
103.3 HD3 | Air1 Radio (Christian Contemporary)tobyMac - Speak Life
103.7 | KNRQ (Rock)Harrisburg, OR
104.1 | The Fish (Christian Contemporary)Safe for the Whole Family
105.1 | The Buzz (Hot AC)Buzz Music
105.9 | 105-9 The Brew (Classic Rock)ROCKS!
105.9 HD2 | Way FM (Christian Contemporary)Portland, OR
105.9 HD3 | Tail Gate Country @ 103.7 (Country)Today’s Hottest Country for Portland
106.7 | 106.7 The Eagle (Classic Hits)Portland’s Classic Hits
106.7 HD2 | My 60s (60's)Beatles thru Woodstock, All 60s hits!
107.5 | Jam'n 107.5 (Hip Hop)Today & Back in the Day | Portland
146.640 | W7RXJ 146.640 MHz McMinnville ARC Repeter (Scanners)Portland, OR
620 | Rip City Radio 620 (Sports Talk & News)Portland's Trail Blazers Station
750 | The Game (Sports Talk & News)Portland, OR
800 | KPDQ (Christian Talk)Redemption Hour
860 | KPAM (Talk)The Voice of Portland
880 | KWIP (Mexican)The #1 Hispanic Radio Station in the Northwest!
910 | ESPN Portland (Sports Talk & News)Portland, OR
940 | La Pantera (Spanish Music)Musica Salvajemente Grupera
970 | Freedom 970 (Conservative Talk)The Chad Benson Show
1010 | Russian Radio7 (Talk)Portland, OR
1040 | KXPD (Nostalgia)Portland, OR
1080 | The Fan (Sports Talk & News)Portland's Only All Sports Station
1130 | Slavic Family RadioВсегда с вами! Всегда Рядом
1150 | La Gran D (Spanish Music)Banda Los Recoditos - Me Esta Tirando El Rollo
1190 | NewsRadio 1190 KEX (Talk)The Weekend with Joe Pags
1230 | KRYN (Christian Spanish)La Radio de la Familia
1260 | KLYC (Oldies)Celebrate Life Yamhill County
1330 | The Truth (Christian Talk)Defending The Truth
1360 | KUIK (Talk)America This Week
1410 | KBNP (Business)Gun Talk
1450 | KBPS (Variety)Blondie - One Way or Another
1520 | Portland Christian RadioPortland, OR
1550 | Sunny 1550 (Standards)Bill Jones
1600 | KOHI (Talk)Whatcha Got?
1640 | Talk 1640 (Conservative Talk)News-Talk-Business
CVTV-23 (Government)Portland, OR
wkradio (Local Music)Portland, OR
WSTV (Television)Portland, OR